Listen Live
Local News

Fishers Police Chase Ends with Crash

Published on August 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Crash

Source: Fishers Police / fishers.in.us

FISHERS, IND — A police chase ended with a car crashing into a home late last night. Police say the driver ran a red light at E. 116th Street and Allisonville Road near the Dunkin Donuts and CVS. After running the red light, the driver hesitated to stop but sped away when police tried to pull it over.

 

The driver turned off the vehicle’s lights before heading into a neighborhood. Police say they stopped chasing the car but then received a call claiming a vehicle had crashed into the home, injuring someone.

 

A picture from the scene shows the Kia covered in debris and the home severely damaged.

 

Cops say the driver of the Kia ditched the car and ran off. Officers were unable to find the driver.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close