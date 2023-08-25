Fishers Police Chase Ends with Crash

FISHERS, IND — A police chase ended with a car crashing into a home late last night. Police say the driver ran a red light at E. 116th Street and Allisonville Road near the Dunkin Donuts and CVS. After running the red light, the driver hesitated to stop but sped away when police tried to pull it over.

The driver turned off the vehicle’s lights before heading into a neighborhood. Police say they stopped chasing the car but then received a call claiming a vehicle had crashed into the home, injuring someone.

A picture from the scene shows the Kia covered in debris and the home severely damaged.

Cops say the driver of the Kia ditched the car and ran off. Officers were unable to find the driver.