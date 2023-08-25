NWS Extends Excessive Heat Warning

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has extended an excessive heat warning through tonight. Forecasters predict that heat indices will reach at least 106 degrees today. Forecasters say you can expect highs in the lower to mid-80s with slightly lower humidity on Saturday. By Sunday morning, temperatures will remain in the high 70s.

“It’s not just here in Central Indiana,” says Forecaster Jason Puma. “The real focus of this big dome of heat and warm hot air is across the central plains and Southern United States.”

Puma added that it’s vital to stay hydrated and check on those susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

“That would include folks like children, the elderly, and anyone with any chronic health condition,” he said.

According to Puma, the peak temperatures are expected to occur between 2-6 p.m. today.

“We’ve been so warm for so long; the heat takes a toll on our bodies,” Puma added. “Heat stress can build up over time.”

As the Midwest experiences its most significant heat wave in years and much of the South continues to roast, nearly 150 million people are under heat alerts.

The City of Indianapolis opened cooling centers and asked residents to limit time outdoors due to the heatwave. Hoosier schools shifted outdoor activities or canceled them altogether.