Indiana has the #1 most miserable city in America, according to census data

Hold onto your hats, because we’re diving into a peculiar list – the “most miserable cities”. Business Insider sifted through census data from 1,000 cities to pinpoint these fifty spots. The magic formula involves population change employment stats, median household incomes, healthcare coverage, median commute times, and folks facing the money blues.

Now, let’s talk about these cities. They’re not just facing the occasional speed bump; they’ve had their fair share of bumpy rides. These places have seen it all. High-flying crime rates and economies taking a nosedive after industries packed their bags.

Now, for the grand reveal: The Hoosier state has 3 cities making an appearance on the “miserable cities” list. In fact, one Indiana city holds the top spot for the most miserable city in the entire country.

Miserable City #35

Anderson, Indiana

Let’s dive into the quirky world of Anderson, where around 55,000 folks call home, although a tiny 2% decided to sneak out between 2010 and 2018. As for jobs, about 56% of the gang is clocking in, while one-quarter of the crew is doing the poverty hustle.

Now, let’s rewind the clock a bit. Anderson used to be the bee’s knees with not one, not two, but 24 factories – talk about an industrial extravaganza! But the party came to an end when the carmaker decided to pull the plug on those factories, leaving 23,000 folks twiddling their thumbs. In 2015, someone handed Anderson a cool $2.8 million and said, “Hey, why don’t you tear down a hundred abandoned homes?” And guess what? There were still more houses itching for a makeover today.

Miserable City #23

Hammond, Indiana

Picture this: Hammond, home to around 76,000 folks, played a bit of a disappearing act with its population, dropping by 6.2% from 2010 to 2018 – like a town-wide game of hide-and-seek. In the hustle and bustle, about 61% of the peeps are part of the labor force, while a not-so-great 22% find themselves in the clutches of the poverty bug.

Back in 2014, a bunch of researchers found that Hammond was a real industrial hotspot in the state. But all that industry came with a side of trouble, including air and water pollution. Also, lead contamination was like the uninvited guest at a party, causing all sorts of headaches for the residents.

The Most Miserable City #1

Gary, Indiana

Gary, with a population of 75,000, experienced a 6% disappearing act from 2010 to 2018 – kind of like a magician’s vanishing trick, but not as fun. Just a smidge over half of the folks there are part of the workforce, while a not-so-jolly 36% find themselves in the grasp of poverty. This once vibrant city was an ultimate manufacturing place, but those glory days have bid their farewell.

A chatty undercover agent, who knows the place like the back of their hand, spilled the beans in 2017: “We used to hold the crown for being the ‘murder capital’ of the US, but it’s hard to claim that title when the potential victims do a disappearing act. We also used to wear the ‘drug capital’ badge, but that gig takes some serious cash, and well, let’s just say our piggy bank’s been feeling a bit light.”

When the job scene turned into a desert, many residents packed their bags and now abandoned homes are at the price of just $1.