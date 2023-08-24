Bicentennial Unity Plaza Officially Opens Today

INDIANAPOLIS — Today marks the eagerly anticipated official ribbon-cutting ceremony as the final stages of the extensive renovations in and around Gainbridge Fieldhouse are near completion, paving the path for the grand opening.

Dubbed the Bicentennial Unity Plaza by Pacers Sports & Entertainment, this space will open its doors to the public.

Leaders have slowly unveiled a multifunctional outdoor space north of the home to the Pacers and Fever. The area will serve as a communal hub with a basketball court for warmer seasons and a larger winter ice skating rink than Rockefeller Center in New York City.

This morning, there will be speeches by company executives and civic leaders in the entry pavilion due to the heat. Following that, an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, with free parking available at the Virginia Avenue Garage.