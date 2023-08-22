NWS: Thursday to Be Hottest Day of Week, Followed By Cooler Weekend

STATEWIDE–The heat will stick around in Indiana for a few more days, but the National Weather Service says relief is coming.

“We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 90s and that will result in heat index values that could reach as high as 105 throughout the course of the day,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Heat index values will be 100 or more for Tuesday through Thursday. The heat index accounts for not only the temperature, but also humidity.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, it will get warmer than it is Tuesday. An excessive heat warning will be in effect. That means heat-related illnesses can happen very easily due to the extreme high temperatures,” said Puma.

Puma says when that type of warning is issued, the biggest concerns are things like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. He does expect things to cool down starting Friday.

“That cool front on Friday will bring an end to the heat wave. We’ll have cooler temperatures and less humidity through the weekend. So it will be much more pleasant,” said Puma.

Puma also says there is no chance of rain for the next seven days.

You can hear the full interview with Puma below.