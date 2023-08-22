President Joe Biden’s Tone Deafness Could Cost him the Election

Joe Biden is not only trying to run the country currently. He is also traveling around the country campaigning for the upcoming election.

Campaigning as the president is different than campaigning as just a candidate. When you are a candidate, you get to travel around the country and give speeches and talk about all of the ideas and plans you have as the future President of the United States. When you are the sitting president that is part of the campaign. Going around and giving speeches is not the entire campaign though.

Joe Biden has the advantage of being the president. The people who will vote in the next election have a front row seat to how he runs the country, and he is fumbling the opportunity. He has been a terrible president, but people have liked him up until this point.

President Biden has given off this warm, cuddly, grandfather like appearance throughout his time in politics. That has changed recently though.

His response to the tragic wildfires in Hawaii has been nothing but cold. It is apparent he does not care, and he is out of touch with everything that is going on there. Recently, when speaking on the wildfires, he tried to compare these people losing their homes to him almost losing his Corvette in a house fire that was put out.

He is out of touch, and it may cost him the election. Between the terrible job Biden has done as the president, the bribery investigation, and his deteriorating image anyone could beat him in a general election.

To hear Tony Katz’s full thoughts on the Republican Party’s chances against Joe Biden, click the link below.