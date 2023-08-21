Fans Have Differing Opinions on Jonathan Taylor’s Contract Situation

INDIANAPOLIS — Several Colts fans are split on whether the team should negotiate a new deal with running back Jonathan Taylor. The fans shared their opinions about the situation during halftime of the Colts preseason victory over the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor will travel with the team to Philadelphia for their joint practice on Tuesday and the final preseason game on Thursday despite being on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

“If they can give Andrew Luck $25 million to just walk away, why not just take care of one of the best players on your team?” Said one fan. “He’s just being a follower of the other running backs that all started this, ‘Hey, we’re not making enough money.'”

Colts owner Jim Irsay appeared on the team’s local television broadcast. He said he knows things are difficult and understands players will fight to put their families in the best positions.

“And, you know, I’ve been around it so long that I think the biggest thing I preach is timing is everything. We’re really looking forward to him to playing his way into being the Jonathan Taylor he was,” he added.

He added that General Manager Chris Ballard “is going to work hard on and try to get the waters as calm as they can and go forward” in trying to iron out the issues with Taylor, but the status quo remains firmly in place for now.”

According to head coach Shane Steichen, Taylor remains on the PUP list because of his ankle.

“Jonathan Taylor has done a lot for the Colts, and I know the team has done a lot for him,” added one fan.