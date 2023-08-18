99th Hoosier Salon Opening Soon at the Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time for the 99th Hoosier Salon art exhibition at the Indiana State Museum.
This year’s exhibition will run from August 26th through October 23rd, and it will feature works by more than 100 local artists. Click the link below the find a complete list of participating artists.
And, if you find a piece that you particularly enjoy, you may even have the opportunity to buy it and display it in your own home.
According to its website, “The Hoosier Salon envisions a statewide environment for both visual art and its public appreciation that carries forward the grand tradition of the artists of Hoosier Group.” Learn more here.
Get more information about the upcoming event, and some of last year’s award winners, here.
-
Taking away 2nd Amendment Rights from law abiding citizens is not the change we need
-
Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener
-
Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52
-
Greenfield Father Among Those Arrested In Gun, Drug Crime Ring
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana
-
Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting
-
Boles: Decision Coming In "Weeks" On Whether Brickyard Will Return To IMS Oval