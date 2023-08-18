Listen Live
99th Hoosier Salon Opening Soon at the Indiana State Museum

Published on August 18, 2023

Photos of 2022 Hoosier Salon

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites / Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time for the 99th Hoosier Salon art exhibition at the Indiana State Museum.

This year’s exhibition will run from August 26th through October 23rd, and it will feature works by more than 100 local artists.  Click the link below the find a complete list of participating artists.

2023 Hoosier Salon Artists

And, if you find a piece that you particularly enjoy, you may even have the opportunity to buy it and display it in your own home.

According to its website, “The Hoosier Salon envisions a statewide environment for both visual art and its public appreciation that carries forward the grand tradition of the artists of Hoosier Group.”  Learn more here.

Get more information about the upcoming event, and some of last year’s award winners, here.

