Donald Trump is Calling for the Other GOP Candidates to Drop Out

Former President and leading GOP candidate, Donald Trump, is calling for the other candidates to drop from the primary.

It is no secret that Trump is dominating the polls. He boasted about this in a video saying, “Great polls just out, leading by 40, 50, and even 60 points. Who expected that? I did!”

In the same video, he calls for the other candidates to drop out of the race, so the Republican Party can be united. “Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, all strong. But also, leading Biden very big. DeSanctimonious is crashing.” Trump continued saying “Perhaps the party should come together, people should drop out of the race. We unify and we beat Biden and the Democrats. They should be easy to be beat because our country has never been in worse condition than it is right now.”

It’s hard to deny the polling numbers that are in favor of the former president. Politico has reported that the indictments against Trump are actually helping him gain a lead.

