Anderson Man Gets 10 Years on Drug Possession/Intent to Distribute Charges

Published on August 17, 2023

Police cars in Anderson, Ind.

Source: PHOTO: WISH TV File photo

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man from Anderson will spend the next ten years in prison for drug possession charges.

Court documents detail the years-long investigation into Robert Solomon, 38, which ended in August of 2021. Federal investigators searched Solomon’s home in Anderson and found 97 grams of meth in a purple Crown Royal bag in the kitchen, 85 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, two vacuum sealers and bags, and two .22 caliber handguns.

Solomon was pulled over by Anderson police and his car was searched. Police found $41,369 dollars in cash inside of a cereal box.

Solomon admitted on a recorded interview that he had been trafficking drugs with a man from Mexico. Solomon would get meth, heroin and cocaine, and then sell it in the Anderson area.

He pled guilty to possession and intent to distribute charges, and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

