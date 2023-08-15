Listen Live
Author John Green Speaks Against Reshelving Efforts

Published on August 15, 2023

FISHERS, Ind. — As libraries around the state are reviewing (and possibly reshelving) books for younger readers, one famous Hoosier author is making his frustrations clear.

If you do not know the name John Green, chances are that others in your family will.  The Indianapolis resident has written popular novels – many of which have been adapted to the screen – such as The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and Looking for Alaska.

Recently, The Fault in Our Stars was moved away from the Teen section at Hamilton East Public Library, but library board members later determined that the change was a mistake.

In response to this, Green Tweeted, “Cool.  What about my other books and hundreds of other YA titles?  Award-winning classics of YA lit… continue to be wrong [sic] shelved by a… policy that embarrasses Central Indiana.”

He also Tweeted that he would “be happy to talk privately with people on the boards… or with the Republican politicians in Noblesville and Fishers who oversee them,” but he said he has not had success in reaching them.

Green ended that post with a message: “Big thanks to the board members who are fighting this… and to all the community members who’ve stood up to say that these extremists do not represent most Hoosiers.”

The author is just one of many displeased with recent efforts regarding books in the Teen and YA sections of local and school libraries.  Some librarians have been asked to re-evaluate titles, especially checking for sexual content, drug use, and other potentially mature subjects.

