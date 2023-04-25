New Library Policy Sparks Protests

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A new policy coming to Noblesville’s Hamilton Eastern Public Library sparked protests Monday.

The “Collection Development Policy” will cause thousands of books currently filed for kids or teens to be reviewed, with some getting moved to the adult section based on criteria like alcohol/drug use and sexual content.

WISH TV reports that protestors say the costs and time demands of this project make it a poor choice for both the library and the community. One opponent feels this change will encourage kids to look at books that are far too mature for their age, as they might be required to visit the adult section to check out certain titles.

In order to implement this policy, multiple full-time and part-time staff members will be required to review the books and re-shelve any that are considered too mature for their respective age groups.