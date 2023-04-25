Listen Live
Local News

New Library Policy Sparks Protests

Published on April 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Books, Glasses, Tablet, Tea, Chocolate, Cookies and Candles

Source: Jelena990 / Getty

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A new policy coming to Noblesville’s Hamilton Eastern Public Library sparked protests Monday.

The “Collection Development Policy” will cause thousands of books currently filed for kids or teens to be reviewed, with some getting moved to the adult section based on criteria like alcohol/drug use and sexual content.

WISH TV reports that protestors say the costs and time demands of this project make it a poor choice for both the library and the community.  One opponent feels this change will encourage kids to look at books that are far too mature for their age, as they might be required to visit the adult section to check out certain titles.

Related Stories

In order to implement this policy, multiple full-time and part-time staff members will be required to review the books and re-shelve any that are considered too mature for their respective age groups.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Education Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close