One School Corporation Restricting, Banning 12 Books

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A dozen titles have officially been restricted or entirely removed from shelves by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the books were selected after years of parent challenges regarding their content.
Staff members evaluated materials by checking for mature content, such as profanity and sexual content. They also referenced resources like Common Sense Media, the School Library Journal, and Goodreads.
Affected Works:
Burned – Ellen Hopkins
Crank – Ellen Hopkins
Impulse – Ellen Hopkins
Perfect – Ellen Hopkins
Smoke – Ellen Hopkins
Tricks – Ellen Hopkins
Are We There Yet? – David Levithan
Kingdom of Ash – Sarah J. Maas
Sloppy Firsts – Megan McCafferty
Jesus Land: A Memoir – Julia Scheeres
Living Dead Girl – Elizabeth Scott
Go Ask Alice – Anonymous
Starting next year, local schools will have to publish their book catalogs online, so guardians can see what will be available to students.
Not everyone agrees with the practice of banning or restricting books for students. Read this article to learn about another perspective.
