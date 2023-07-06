One School Corporation Restricting, Banning 12 Books

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A dozen titles have officially been restricted or entirely removed from shelves by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the books were selected after years of parent challenges regarding their content.

Staff members evaluated materials by checking for mature content, such as profanity and sexual content. They also referenced resources like Common Sense Media, the School Library Journal, and Goodreads.

Affected Works:

Burned – Ellen Hopkins

Crank – Ellen Hopkins

Impulse – Ellen Hopkins

Perfect – Ellen Hopkins

Smoke – Ellen Hopkins

Tricks – Ellen Hopkins

Are We There Yet? – David Levithan

Kingdom of Ash – Sarah J. Maas

Sloppy Firsts – Megan McCafferty

Jesus Land: A Memoir – Julia Scheeres

Living Dead Girl – Elizabeth Scott

Go Ask Alice – Anonymous

Starting next year, local schools will have to publish their book catalogs online, so guardians can see what will be available to students.

Not everyone agrees with the practice of banning or restricting books for students. Read this article to learn about another perspective.