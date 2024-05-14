I-74 Police Chase Ends in Arrest

Illinois man faces felony charges after leading police on an early morning chase.

Just after midnight, Indiana State Police attempted to pull over 19-year-old Lysirick Miller of Decatur, IL, for speeding on I-74 eastbound in Fountain County.

Miller refused to stop his 2017 Chevy Impala, leading troopers on a chase all the way to Crawfordsville, there police had deployed tire deflation devices across the interstate.

Miller’s car came to a stop on the exit ramp to US 231. Miller was safely taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

He faces charges of felony Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.