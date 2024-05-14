Listen Live
Local

I-74 Police Chase Ends in Arrest

I-74 Police Chase Ends in Arrest

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Illinois man faces felony charges after leading police on an early morning chase.

Just after midnight, Indiana State Police attempted to pull over 19-year-old Lysirick Miller of Decatur, IL, for speeding on I-74 eastbound in Fountain County.

Miller refused to stop his 2017 Chevy Impala, leading troopers on a chase all the way to Crawfordsville, there police had deployed tire deflation devices across the interstate.

Miller’s car came to a stop on the exit ramp to US 231. Miller was safely taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

He faces charges of felony Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog 3 items
Staff

These Three Indiana Cities Are Among The Safest In The Country

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse

Graduates connect diplomas and caps on a sunny day.
Editorial Staff

Woman HILARIOUSLY Mispronounces Every Graduates’ Name During Ceremony

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close