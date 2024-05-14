Listen Live
Local

“Deal with reality” – Gov. Holcomb Talks 2024 Presidential Race, Sen. Braun, His Final Days

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Holcomb at Scouting Luncheon

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Your governor is more focused on his final days in office rather than speculation about his successor, sticking by his “policy over persona” mentality.

“With each of our agendas that we put forward, we were very transparent,” said Governor Eric Holcomb Tuesday, “there are key issues that need to be addressed.” That was Governor Holcomb’s response when asked by reporters Tuesday at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in downtown Indianapolis about Senator Mike Braun’s apparent lack of public policy ideas and agenda.

Senator Braun won the Republican nomination for Governor May 7th. He faces off against Democrat Jennifer McCormick in November.

Governor Holcomb said he called Braun on primary election night to congratulate him, but his office isn’t wasting any brain power on what Braun, or the Lieutenant Governor candidates are doing or saying.

“We want the records that have been set on my watch, or previous successor’s watches, to be crushed, and to do that you have to have a plan. Then, you have to implement and execute on that plan. I’m hopeful that those substantive issues that Hoosiers care about and sit around the dinner table talking about will be fleshed out over the coming months leading up to the general election.”

Related to the general election in November, Governor Holcomb was asked about the importance of a gubernatorial candidate accepting the results of a presidential election. Holcomb said whether or not his successor accepts the results ultimately doesn’t matter, because they need to focus on Indiana.

“Who will be president will be president and they will have to deal with them,” Holcomb explained, “I’ve dealt with multiple administrations of different parties. We can’t take time off regardless of who’s occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’s address. Deal with reality would be my advice. Don’t let it deal with you.”

The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5th.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog 3 items
Staff

These Three Indiana Cities Are Among The Safest In The Country

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Man Faces Charges for Murdering Utah Police Officer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close