RLL “Gauging Talent” As They Bring In Daly For Gateway Oval

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Conor Daly has once again found his way back into the NTT IndyCar Series.

Daly, who mutually parted ways with Ed Carpenter Racing earlier this season, will pilot the No. 30-car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway on August 27th.

“It means a lot to have a chance to drive for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team,” Daly said in a statement. “I’ve known Bobby ever since I was a child, our families are very close. I’m excited for the chance to get back behind the wheel at one of my favorite tracks at World Wide Technology Raceway.”

Daly has had one other start this season after his departure from ECR. He filled in for Simon Pagenaud at Mid-Ohio for Meyer Shank Racing as Pagenaud was not medically cleared to drive with concussion-like symptoms.

The seat in the No. 30-car is being left behind by Jack Harvey, who RLL co-owner Boby Rahal said they are moving on from.

“First, I would like to thank Jack Harvey for all of his efforts on behalf of RLL for the last year and a half,” said Rahal. “He committed fully to the team but for whatever reason, we weren’t able to achieve the results that he or the team deserves and we wish him well in the future. We will use the final three races of the season to gauge other racing talent. I’m very pleased that Conor has agreed to join us in St. Louis.”

RLL has not said yet who will be piloting the No. 30 for Portland and Laguna Seca. They plan to use these final three races to figure out who will drive the car full-time in 2024.