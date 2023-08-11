Listen Live
Kendall And Casey

Trump Could Be Disqualified From Running in 2024

Published on August 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Trump rejected the idea of starting a third political party and instead teased the idea of a 2024 run in a speech Sunday at a conservative conference. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former president Donald Trump could be disqualified from running again in 2024 according to a new paper published by two conservative law professors.

William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen argue that the 14th Amendment contains a clause that any former elected official who engages in insurrection or rebellion is prohibited from holding office in the future, unless he receives permission from two-thirds of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Related Stories

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with polling giving him a strong lead over his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. However, the former president is facing a range of criminal charges, including charges over claims that he broke the law while trying to remain in office despite losing the 2020 election, which he strongly denies. Trump insists the 2020 vote was rigged against him, despite his claims of electoral fraud being dismissed in multiple courts and by independent legal experts.

Baude and Paulsen state the 14th Amendment “remains fully legally operative” and is “constitutionally self-executing” meaning “its command is automatically effective, directly enacted by the Constitution itself.”

The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, just three years after the end of the Civil War.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close