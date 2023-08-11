Pence Mocked by Trump Supporters in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA – Former Indiana Governor and former Vice President Mike Pence was repeatedly mocked by Donald Trump supporters at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, with one woman branding him a traitor, not a Christian.
Several Republican presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have attended or will attend the ongoing state fair in Des Moines. The two early frontrunners for the GOP presidential nomination will speak on Saturday.
Some Trump supporters hate Pence for not supporting Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. During the Capitol riots, some chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.”
In a Q&A session, a man yelled at Pence about Tucker Carlson “ruining his career” after an exchange between the two during a recent debate.
