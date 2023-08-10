Man From Shelbyville Has Been Missing Since Late July

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind.–A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man from Shelbyville that has been missing since late July.

The Shelby County Sheriff Department says they are investigating the disappearance of Logan Meadows, a 19-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and carrying a black backpack on Wednesday July 26 at 12:00 pm. Meadows is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Meadows, you are asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff Department at 317-398-6661 or dial 911.