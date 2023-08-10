Indianapolis Colts to Start Rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Preseason Opener

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Colts will start rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m excited. Hopefully we can put up some points early,” said Richardson in a news conference Thursday morning.

Earlier in training camp, Richardson underwent nasal septum surgery to improve his breathing, but he has been practicing like normal ever since then.

Richardson has been splitting first team reps with quarterback Gardner Minshew throughout training camp, but he took the first-team reps during Thursday’s practice at Grand Park in Westfield.

Colts coach Shane Steichen says he plans on playing the starters for about a quarter, although the staff will have a “case-by-case” plan for each of those starters.

Richardson is also supposed to play against most of a Bills defensive unit that finished last season ranked 2nd in points allowed per game.