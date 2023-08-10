Dozens of People Arrested During Multiagency Drug Arrests in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS–25 people were arrested Wednesday as part of a multiagency attempt to execute several drug enforcement warrants, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The warrants were a direct result of investigative efforts from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Franklin and Greenwood Police Departments, who are dedicated to tackling illegal narcotic issues in Johnson County.

The Edinburgh Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office also executed warrants during Wednesday’s arrests.

A total of 28 felony drug warrants were issued to warrant teams: 21 to Johnson County teams, and 7 to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to serve.

The following people were arrested on Wednesday.

Donald Dowden, 49, of Edinburgh. He was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in methamphetamine (aiding). Dowden also had an additional charge for the possession of meth.

Kyle Austin, 23, of Franklin. He was arrested for dealing in a Schedule 4 controlled substance and dealing in methamphetamine. Austin also had an additional charge for marijuana possession.

Susan Leroux, 49, of Edinburgh. She was arrested on two felony charges for dealing methamphetamine.

Summer Doran, 38, of Indianapolis. She was arrested for dealing methamphetamine.

John Wade, 45, of Indianapolis. He was arrested for dealing methamphetamine.

Gretchen Rhode, 42, of Greenwood. She was arrested for dealing with a controlled substance.

Maya Bruno, 19, of Camby. She was arrested for dealing methamphetamine.

Kristina Kinser, 46, of Greenwood. Arrested for dealing in methamphetamine.

Billy Joe Buchanan, 27, of Indianapolis. Arrested for dealing in methamphetamine, and two felony charges for dealing narcotic drugs.

Shelby Abner, 29, of Indianapolis. Arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and a narcotic drug.

Coy Miller, 24, of Edinburgh. Arrested for dealing methamphetamine.

Dennis Jones, 68, of Columbus. Arrested for dealing methamphetamine.

Harry “Pete” Stevenson, 37, of Franklin. Arrested for dealing methamphetamine. Stevenson also had a misdemeanor charge for criminal conversion.

Kevin Morris, 23, of Edinburgh. Arrested for dealing methamphetamine. Morris also had a misdemeanor for dealing marijuana.

Anthony Sewell, 45, of Shelbyville. Arrested for dealing methamphetamine. Sewell also had additional charges for possessing methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a syringe, and a misdemeanor charge for visiting a common nuisance.

Jason Litson, 47. He was arrested for dealing methamphetamine.

Mason Hernandez, 23, from Greenwood. Arrested for dealing in a controlled substance, dealing hash oil, and dealing marijuana.

Aaleia McIntosh, 20, of Indianapolis. Arrested for dealing with a narcotic drug and dealing marijuana.

Joshua Brown, 46, Butlerville. Arrested for dealing methamphetamine.

LaDarrion Moore, 23, of Franklin. Arrested on level 3, 4, and 5 felony charges for dealing narcotic drugs.

Daiquis Coram, 23, of Clifford. Arrested for dealing methamphetamine, narcotic drugs, and dealing in a lookalike narcotic drug.

Danielle Giles, 24, of Franklin. Arrested for dealing methamphetamine and narcotic drugs.

Corey Gilbert, 36, of Indianapolis. Arrested for dealing.

The following people are wanted on warrants.

Casey Evans, 40, of Edinburgh. Wanted for dealing methamphetamine.

Cassi Hendershot, 38, of Nashville. Wanted for dealing methamphetamine and dealing controlled substances.

Ashaun Miller, 26, of Indianapolis. Wanted for dealing methamphetamine.

Matthew Snyder, 43, of Dunkirk. Wanted for dealing methamphetamine.

William Washington, 26, of Indianapolis. Wanted for dealing with narcotic drugs.

Brian Stewart, 47, of Franklin. Wanted for dealing methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, habitually violating traffic laws, possessing a syringe, and possessing marijuana.

Timothy Ridge, 44, of Franklin. Wanted for dealing methamphetamine.

Johnathan Clark, 34, of Austin. Wanted for dealing methamphetamine and dealing a lookalike drug.

Anna Bottoms, 36, of Columbus. Wanted for dealing a lookalike drug.

Danny Silver, 48, of Franklin. Wanted for dealing methamphetamine.

Brandon Perry, 25, of Indianapolis. Wanted for dealing with narcotic drugs.

The following people were arrested on additional warrants.