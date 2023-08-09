IMPD Makes Arrest in Tuesday South Side Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS–IMPD believes 24-year-old Osmin Martinez was involved in the shooting death of someone else Tuesday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say they found a man shot in the 4100 block of Continental Court. That’s at the Capital Place Apartments, located off East Hanna Avenue between South Meridian and South East streets. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators were able to identify Osmin Martinez as the suspect in this case thanks to cooperation from witnesses. IMPD Southeast District officers located Martinez and detectives arrested him for murder,” said IMPD in a news release Wednesday.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.