Department of Public Works to Post “No Turn on Red” Throughout Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, August 10th, The Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews will begin placing “No Turn On Red” signs downtown in accordance with General Ordinance No. 27. The No Turn on Red signs are being placed to try and stop reckless driving as well as keep pedestrians safe.

97 total intersections in the downtown area that will be receiving a No Turn on Red designation. A full list of intersections effected by the ordinance is posted below.