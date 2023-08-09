Listen Live
Local News

Hoosier Lottery: Multiple Winning Tickets in Tuesday’s Drawing

Published on August 9, 2023

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

STATEWIDE – Not one, not two, but four lucky Hoosiers won a substantial amount of cash in Tuesday’s Lottery drawing.

One of the winning tickets is worth $20,000, and three more are worth $10,000 each.  So, if you have recently purchased a Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions ticket, you may want to check your numbers.

Winning numbers were 13-19-20-32-33, with the Mega Ball of 14.

The $20,000 ticket came from Big Red Liquors on North Emerson Way in Indianapolis.

The $10,000 tickets came from the Family Express on East US Highway 20 in Rolling Prairie, the Speedway on East Ireland Road in South Bend, and the Family Express on Executive Drive in Warsaw.

If you are one of the lucky winners, call the Hoosier Lottery customer service line (1-800-955-6886) to learn more.

