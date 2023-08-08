Listen Live
NWS: Possible Evidence of a Second Tornado

Published on August 8, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service is evaluating the damage caused by a storm in Dubois, Orange, and Washington counties. They are investigating whether or not a second tornado touched down.

 

On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) went to Dubois and Orange counties in southern Indiana to evaluate the damage caused by the recent storms. Officials noted that the last tornado hit the Southern Indiana counties was in August of 2002.

The NWS reported an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds of 90 mph touching down in northern Dubois County, located close to the west side of Haysville, Indiana.

