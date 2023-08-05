Expecting Some Rain, Storms This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — While the last few days have been fairly dry, you might see some rain and storms this weekend.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says Hoosiers can expect “a couple rounds” of rain and severe weather. The first is expected to start Saturday evening, and could feature lightning, flash flooding, and even tornadoes.

Then, you may see more storms Sunday night.

In order to stay safe, the NWS encourages you to monitor the weather and have a plan in place, should severe weather hit. Get updates at weather.gov.