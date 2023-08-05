Listen Live
Local News

Expecting Some Rain, Storms This Weekend

Published on August 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lightning during a thunderstorm.

Source: (PHOTO: Joe Tabb/Thinkstock)

INDIANAPOLIS — While the last few days have been fairly dry, you might see some rain and storms this weekend.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says Hoosiers can expect “a couple rounds” of rain and severe weather.  The first is expected to start Saturday evening, and could feature lightning, flash flooding, and even tornadoes.

Then, you may see more storms Sunday night.

Related Stories

In order to stay safe, the NWS encourages you to monitor the weather and have a plan in place, should severe weather hit.  Get updates at weather.gov.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close