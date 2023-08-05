Actor Mark Margolis Dies at 83

New York, NY — Mark Margolis, of “Breaking Bad” fame, has died at the age of 83.

His son confirmed that he died Thursday after a short illness. Margolis most recently starred as drug lord Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” known for his silent demeanor and communicating with a bell.

He was a student of legendary acting coach Stella Adler and worked as her personal assistant. His first notable role was as Alberto the Shadow in 1984’s “Scarface.”