Actor Mark Margolis Dies at 83

New York, NY — Mark Margolis, of “Breaking Bad” fame, has died at the age of 83.
His son confirmed that he died Thursday after a short illness. Margolis most recently starred as drug lord Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” known for his silent demeanor and communicating with a bell.
He was a student of legendary acting coach Stella Adler and worked as her personal assistant. His first notable role was as Alberto the Shadow in 1984’s “Scarface.”
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer