Actor Mark Margolis Dies at 83

Published on August 5, 2023

New York, NY — Mark Margolis, of “Breaking Bad” fame, has died at the age of 83.

His son confirmed that he died Thursday after a short illness. Margolis most recently starred as drug lord Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” known for his silent demeanor and communicating with a bell.

He was a student of legendary acting coach Stella Adler and worked as her personal assistant.  His first notable role was as Alberto the Shadow in 1984’s “Scarface.”

