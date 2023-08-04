Man Saved by Dog, Officer After Overdosing

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A man who overdosed on drugs over the weekend was rescued with the help of a dog.

According to The Lebanon Reporter, Guy and Sara Kubina were visiting with others Sunday evening when their 9-year-old dog, Ginger, began barking.

The couple soon realized that there was a man on their property. They say he was sitting on a four-wheeler, saying things that didn’t make sense, “punching the air,” and more.

Eventually, they called 9-1-1, and the man fell unconscious.

When Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Barnes arrived, he used Narcan to help revive the man, who was then taken to the hospital.

You can learn more about Narcan, and where you can find it, here.