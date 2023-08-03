Former President Trump Pleads Not Guilty

(Washington, DC) — Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

He appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C. after being indicted on earlier this week. He faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. The first hearing in the case is scheduled for August 28th. Trump was released under the condition that he doesn’t speak with any witnesses in the case unless it’s through or with lawyers present.

The Department of Justice claims the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot was fueled by what it calls Trump’s lies, but he is not being charged for the violence. Trump claims the charges are an attempt by President Biden to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.