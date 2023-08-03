Police: Car Thefts of KIA and Hyundai Increase at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS – A series of car thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles has prompted a warning from the Indiana University (IUPUI) Police Department. Since July 7th, there have been six reports of vehicle theft and one attempted theft in Lots 80 and 92.

Most of the incidents are happening in Lot 80. The police are searching for four people who were seen on video in a black Kia last week. Campus police say the footage wasn’t clear enough to identify them.

“I’ll be parking in the garage soon because classes are starting soon, so hopefully, it gets resolved by then,” Preet Kaur told WISH-TV. Kaur is an IUPUI senior who drives a Hyundai.

To combat these crimes, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department distributed 750 steering wheel locks to owners of Kia cars manufactured between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundai models manufactured between 2015 and 2021 in July. Police are urging vigilance to ensure your vehicle’s safety.

Last month, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city was joining a nationwide lawsuit against the makers of Kia and Hyundai cars due to increased thefts.