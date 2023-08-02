Groundbreaking for Indy Convention Center Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in downtown Indiana Tuesday near the Indiana Convention Center to mark the beginning of construction for the center’s expansion and a new 40-story Signia by Hilton Hotel.

The Executive Director of the Capital Improvement Board, Andy Mallon, expressed his excitement about the new facilities, including restaurants, a spa, and additional event space connected to the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The expansion will feature a large ballroom, and a skywalk will connect the new space with the existing building.

The 40-story hotel is set to house approximately 800 rooms, making it the tallest hotel in the city and transforming the skyline. The new facilities will enable the hosting of two citywide conventions simultaneously.