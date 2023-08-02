Attorneys Give Update on Brownsburg Special Needs Abuse Case

In February, four staff members and a behavioral technician at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg were charged after forcing a 7-year-old special education student to eat his own vomit.

Catherine Michael, Connell Michael Kerr, LLP and Tammy Meyer, Metzger Rosta LLP, have been representing the family of the special needs child in the Brownsburg Indiana School Abuse case. Today, they came on the Kendall & Casey Show to give an update on the case.

During their discussion with Rob and Casey, they revealed the circumstances of the family who was severely let down by the Brownsburg public school system and how special education laws in Indiana aren’t being enforced to protect children from being abused.

You can listen to the full interview here: