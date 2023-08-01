Gravy-Themed Roller Coaster Coming to Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind.–There’s a new ride coming to Holiday World next spring.

It’s called “Good Gravy!” It’s a $10 million rollercoaster that is a family boomerang, the first of its kind in North America.

“Thanksgiving dinner has flown by, but never quite like this. Your journey is nearly 1,500 feet long and you’ll soar over 70 feet high,” said the Holiday World Twitter account in a promotional video Tuesday morning.

Holiday World executives say you will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backwards uphill before flying forwards into a giant cranberry jelly can — narrowly avoiding kitchen utensils like a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin. It will hit a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour.

The family coaster’s height requirement is 38 inches, so children as young as three years old can ride along.

“Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun,” Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt said in a written statement. “We’re excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it’s still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers.”

Holiday World and Good Gravy! will open to Season Passholders on May 4 and 5, 2024, and will open to the public on May 11, 2024. Season Passes are on sale now, and children born in 2019 and 2020 qualify for a free Pre-K Season Pass.

The Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is a theme park and water park located in Santa Claus, Indiana. The theme park opened in 1946 and features rides, live entertainment, and games that are divided into four sections that celebrate Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the Fourth of July.