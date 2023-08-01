Archer Testified Biden Was on Speakerphone 20 Times

Hunter Biden put his father, Joe Biden, on speakerphone up to 20 times while speaking with business associates. This was revealed by Hunters’ business associate, Devon Archer, during his testimony in front of Congress.

Rep. Dan Goldman said Archer testified that despite Joe Biden being on speakerphone around Hunter’s business associates, there was no business talk when he was around.

“Hunter Biden would often put his father, occasionally would put his father on to say hello to whomever he happened to be caught at dinner with,” said Goldman. “And Mr. Archer clarified that it was sometimes people they were trying to do business with, and it was sometimes friends or other social engagements.”

Goldman also told reporters that Hunter was merely selling, “the illusion of access” to his father.

“It was all casual conversation, niceties, the weather, what’s going on,” said Goldman.

President Biden claimed in 2019 that he had never discussed with his son or anyone else in the family “anything having to do with their businesses”.

The Republican-led House of Representatives Oversight Committee is investigating whether President Biden could have been improperly involved in his son’s dealings.