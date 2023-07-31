NWS: Tornado Confirmed in Cass County on Saturday

CASS COUNTY, Ind.–The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Cass County over the weekend.

It touched down just after 2 am Saturday and it has been classified as an EF0.

“It had peak winds of 75 mph. It was a short and narrow tornado. So we’re talking about one that only went about 2 miles and a maximum width of about 50 yards,” said Kyle Brown, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.

Brown says there was damage to corn and soybeans in the area.

“There was also some tree damage. The peak winds were near Grissom Air Force Base in the vicinity of that storm,” said Brown.

Brown said it’s a collaborative effort when they survey storm damage.

“We observe the radar data and then we also observe the damage that occurred on the ground. As we’re putting those pieces together, that’s how we’re able to make that determination. It helps us see if it was straight line wind or a tornado. If it’s a tornado, then we look at the intensity and the magnitude of the tornado that moved through,” said Brown.