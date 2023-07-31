IIB: Taylor’s Trade Request Bringing More People to Colts Training Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind.–Now that running back Jonathan Taylor has demanded a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, a lot more attention from the rest of the country is being paid to Indianapolis Colts training camp in Westfield.

“The NFL Network, ESPN, and other national outlets have descended upon Westfield to cover the Jonathan Taylor story. So that’s certainly part of it,” said Gerry Dick, president of Inside Indiana Business in an interview Monday morning with WIBC’s Tony Katz.

While the exact amount of money being brought in by this is unknown, Dick says all this attention isn’t totally a bad thing.

“There is impact from the economy standpoint. Businesses both in and around Westfield are seeing a little financial bump because of this,” said Dick.

Couple that with the fact that several Colts training camp practices are sold out already and you have businesses that are enjoying a little extra money during this time, says Dick.

Dick also acknowledges that most people who come to watch Colts training camp practices are usually leaving to go back home once practices are over, so hotel business is more limited than you would probably think.