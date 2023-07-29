NWS: Expecting a Mostly Sunny and *Slightly* Cooler Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — You may have heard the rain this morning or seen the lightning, but conditions should start to change by Saturday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service Indianapolis, most of the day’s showers and storms should move out of Central Indiana by 9 a.m. Then, you may start to feel a tiny bit of relief, as cooler air moves into the region.
Sunday and Monday will be bright and sunny, with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. That being said, rain is expected to return to the Indianapolis area later next week.
If you would like to take advantage of the sunshine, consider visiting the Indiana State Fair this weekend.
