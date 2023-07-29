Listen Live
Local News

Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s North Side

Published on July 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station on Indy’s north side Friday. IMPD says officers responded to 3402 N. Emerson Ave. for a reported shooting.
The incident happened outside the business; he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Marion County Coroner’s Officer (MCCO) will release the name once they notify the family.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close