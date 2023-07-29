Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s North Side

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station on Indy’s north side Friday. IMPD says officers responded to 3402 N. Emerson Ave. for a reported shooting.
The incident happened outside the business; he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Marion County Coroner’s Officer (MCCO) will release the name once they notify the family.
