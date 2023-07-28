Charlestown Police Make Arrest in 2003 Cold Case

CHARLESTOWN, Ind.–The Charlestown Police Department released information Friday about a cold case arrest they made last week.

They believe 52-year-old David Hollowell raped a 13-year-old girl on April 14, 2003 and then shot her step-father. Hollowell was arrested Thursday, July 20 and taken to the Clark County Jail. He’s charged with attempted murder, rape, child molesting, and burglary.

Charlestown Police reopened an investigation in September 2020 into what happened in April of 2003. They say that on that day in April, a 13-year-old girl was raped and her step-father was shot in the head. When police got to the home, they found the man shot, but “semi-conscious.” He survived, but has traumatic brain injuries.

“The step-daughter has recovered from her physical injuries but has had to live with the mental trauma inflicted upon her at the hands of David Hollowell for the past 20 years. The step-father survived his injuries but was left with a traumatic brain injury which has significantly impacted his quality of life. The most rewarding thing an Officer can do is solve a case and bring closure to a victim. I am proud of our department for providing closure and seeking justice for the victims in this case,” said Charlestown Police Chief Tim Wolff.

One of the detectives reopened the case after speaking with a family member.

Police say they were able to identify and arrest Hollowell thanks to advancements in forensic DNA technology.