Kids Celebrated “Christmas in July” This Week

Published on July 28, 2023

Christmas in July at the Children's Hospital

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital / Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Santa Claus came to town early this year, as he helped kids at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital celebrate “Christmas in July” Thursday.

Young patients not only got to meet Father Christmas, but they also got to open gifts such as dolls, toys, basketballs, and more.  The celebration continued as they got elf hats, played games, and enjoyed a decorated family lounge.

And, Santa made sure to stop by some of the patients’ rooms, so no one was left out of the day’s festivities.

You can donate to the St. Vincent Foundation here.

