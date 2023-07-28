Randy Meisner, Eagles Co-Founder, Dies at 77

Randy Meisner, one of the founding members of the Eagles passed away Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 77.

Meisner played bass in the band and had an astonishing vocal range. He provided high tenor harmonies on songs such as “Take it Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and was best known for stepping out front for the waltz-time ballad “Take It to the Limit.”

In 1971, Meisner joined Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon in forming the Eagles. While in the band, he contributed to albums including “Desperado,” “On the Border,” “One of These Nights,” and “Hotel California,” – one of the most popular albums of all time that is known for its iconic title song.

While Meisner’s musical talents served the band well, he never enjoyed the spotlight. He told Rolling Stone in 2013 that he “was always kind of shy.” He left the band following a disagreement with fellow bandmate Frey at a concert in summer 1977, according to the Associated Press.

Meisner went on to perform as a solo artist, with the hits “Hearts on Fire” and “Deep Inside My Heart.” He also played on records by James Taylor and Dan Fogelberg among others.

He later reunited with the Eagles in 1998 for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.