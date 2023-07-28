Severe Weather Impacting Indiana in Multiple Forms

STATEWIDE — The humid temperatures from the latest heat wave to move through Indiana lead to storms forming throughout the state today. The result of these storms was a slight dip in temperature, though the heat will return throughout the day.

The storms may actually contribute to higher humidity levels as the heat wave continues to move throughout Indiana. According to Mike Ryan of the National Weather Service heat indexes will still rise to 105 degrees today.

More thunderstorms are going to develop in Wisconsin and Illinois later in the day, they are expected to move into Indiana overnight. There is potential for large hail, (defined as being 2+ inches in diameter) and damaging winds.

On top of the heat, humidity, and rain today, the Canadian wildfires have started to decrease air quality throughout the state again. The Air Quality Index is expected to reach above 100 AQI, that being a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Ryan says that air quality should improve throughout the weekend.