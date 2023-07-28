Tim McGraw Announces Tour Stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – Country music star Tim McGraw has revealed his plans for a Standing Room Only Tour in 2024. The tour will feature a performance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 18th, where special guest Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join him.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done,” he said in a statement.

Tickets for the Standing Room Only Tour, including VIP packages, will go on sale in each market on August 4 at 10 a.m. Fans who purchase VIP packages will receive a variety of offerings, such as an exclusive gift item and the opportunity to meet Tim, which will enhance their concert experience. For more information, fans can visit http://www.timmcgraw.com and join MCGRAWONE.

On August 25, McGraw Music and Big Machine Records will release McGraw’s new album, Standing Room Only. The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently in the top 15 at Country Radio and continuing to climb the charts. It’s also McGraw’s 92nd career chart entry. An acoustic version of the song was released on July 14.

Tim McGraw is a highly successful artist with 46 No. 1 singles and 19 No. 1 albums globally. He has won three Grammy Awards, 21 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. McGraw is known for his high-energy concerts and is among the top touring artists of all time. He has also appeared in several popular movies and co-authored two New York Times Best Selling books. His newest single, “Standing Room Only,” just launched and has received the most first-week streams of any track in his career.