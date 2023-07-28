Weather Forces Colts to Move Practice Indoors

WESTFIELD, IND — This morning’s practice for the Indianapolis Colts was moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center to prioritize the safety of players and fans after severe weather passed through the area.
Only the first 750 fans with a ticket who entered through the main entrance were given a wristband due to limited space.
At 9:30 a.m., wristbands were handed out at the entrance. The doors opened at 9:45 a.m., and free parking was provided. Unfortunately, autographs were not allowed due to limited space.
Upon entry, guests will receive complimentary bottled water. Colts City will not be available for use before or after practice.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings