Weather Forces Colts to Move Practice Indoors

Published on July 28, 2023

WESTFIELD, IND — This morning’s practice for the Indianapolis Colts was moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center to prioritize the safety of players and fans after severe weather passed through the area.

 

Only the first 750 fans with a ticket who entered through the main entrance were given a wristband due to limited space.

 

At 9:30 a.m., wristbands were handed out at the entrance. The doors opened at 9:45 a.m., and free parking was provided. Unfortunately, autographs were not allowed due to limited space.

 

Upon entry, guests will receive complimentary bottled water. Colts City will not be available for use before or after practice.

