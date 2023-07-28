IMPD: One Dead on the Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with a gunshot wound has died after Indianapolis police were called to a disturbance with a weapon Thursday night on the near-northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the disturbance about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Eugene Street. That’s in a residential area south of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Officers arrived and located a man fatally shot in the backyard of a residence.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or if there were any possible suspects.