IMPD: One Dead on the Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with a gunshot wound has died after Indianapolis police were called to a disturbance with a weapon Thursday night on the near-northwest side.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the disturbance about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Eugene Street. That’s in a residential area south of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Officers arrived and located a man fatally shot in the backyard of a residence.
Police did not say what led to the shooting or if there were any possible suspects.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings