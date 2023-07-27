Child Porn Suspect Kegan Kline Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

PERU, Ind.–A judge sentenced to Kegan Kline to 40 years in prison on Thursday. He’s from Peru and admitted to using the catfish social media profiles “anthony_shots” and “Emily Ann” to contact underage victims.

Police say Kline targeted girls between the ages of 12 and 18 just with the “Emily Ann” profile alone. They say they later found out that Kline used at least five fake social media profiles to solicit sexually graphic pictures and videos from his victims.

Kline’s case garnered national attention when police found out that he used the “anthony_shots” profile to communicate with Libby German before both she and Abby Williams were killed in Delphi in 2017. Officers think it was the “anthony_shots” that was the last one to have any contact with either of the girls before they died. Richard Allen was eventually charged with their murder.

Kline read a prepared statement at the sentencing hearing Thursday where he apologized for what he did and that he made the fake profiles because he was lonely.

Investigators identified six victims that the charges were based on, but the prosecutors office says there are dozens, maybe hundreds more. Kline’s defense argued Kline did not create or ask for many of the images he is charged with possessing or disseminating.

In March, Kline pleaded guilty to 25 charges, ranging from child exploitation and possession of child pornography to obstruction of justice.