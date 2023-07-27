Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer

Hoosier rocker Henry Lee Summer called in to the Kendall & Casey Show to chat with Rob, Casey and Kevin about a variety of topics involving his music career.

Born and raised in Brazil, Indiana, Summer was a talented basketball player at Brazil High School, receiving a full ride scholarship to play at a college out in Wyoming. But instead of playing college basketball, he ultimately chose to pursue his dreams of being a rock and roll musician, making hit records and touring all over the country.

Summer’s dreams came true as he went on to celebrate mainstream success in the late 80s with hits like “I Wish I Had a Girl”, “Hands On the Radio”, “Hey Baby” & “Darlin’ Danielle Don’t” appearing in the charts. He also toured extensively with big name acts such as Chicago, Eddie Money, The Doobie Brothers, Cheap Trick, Guns N’ Roses and many others.

In this interview, Henry Lee Summer discusses songwriting and what it feels like to write a hit, his memories from being on the road and the wildest band he ever toured with, his biggest musical inspiration, and the advice he has for young aspiring musicians.

“It takes a while but if you can stick it out and put up with all the people not liking you and making fun of you and all that stuff, it pays off in the end because you’ll find an audience that’ll stick by you even when times are bad.”

You can listen to the full interview here: