Kegan Kline Sentencing Begins Today in Child Sex Crime Case

Published on July 27, 2023

Kegan Kline mugshot

Source: PHOTO: Miami County Jail / PHOTO: Miami County Jail

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Accused child sex crime suspect Kegan Kline will be sentenced today.

Kline pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including child solicitation and child porn. He was supposed to be sentenced in May, but there were confusing messages coming from his legal team on whether or not Kline would plead guilty or not guilty.

He’s sticking with the guilty plea, and that sentencing hearing takes place this morning at 9 o’clock.

Kegan Kline is accused of running a fake, catphish-style social media profile called “anthony_shots”, which he’s accused of using to get sexual pictures of underage girls.

Kline’s name has been attached to the 2017 Delphi murders case, although he’s never been officially charged.

Liberty German is said to have messaged the “anthony_shots” profile the night before she and Abigail Williams were murdered in Delphi.

Richard Allen was arrested and charged with their murders in October of 2022.

