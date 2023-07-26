Carson on UFO Hearing: Our Adversaries are Watching Us

WASHINGTON–Three retired military veterans testified Wednesday at a House hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena – commonly known as UFOs. They believe the sightings are a national security problem and that the government has been secretive about them.

David Grusch is a former U-S intelligence leader who later became a whistleblower. He claims the driving force behind his decision was the data he collected as part of the U-A-P crash retrieval and reverse engineering program.

“I made the decision based on the data I collected to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general and, in effect, becoming a whistleblower,” said Grusch in front of the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.

Grusch claims the U.S. government became aware of non-human intelligence in the 1930s.

“This is an issue of government transparency,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican who wanted to hold Wednesday’s hearing. “We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing. … We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings.”

Burchett later questioned Grusch.

“Do you have any personal knowledge of people who have been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal this extraterrestrial technology?” said Burchett.

“Yes,” said Grusch.

Burchett believes the U.S. government has been covering up UFO sightings since it covered up a UFO crash in 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico.

Ryan Graves is a former U-S Navy pilot who claimed to have seen these U-A-P’s.

“UAP are in our airspace, but they are grossly underreported. These sightings are not rare or isolated. They are routine. Military aircrew and commercial pilots are frequently witnessing these phenomenon,” said Graves.

You might remember that Democratic Indianapolis Congressman Andre Carson held the first congressional hearing on UFOs in over 50 years last year. Now he’s on the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“I would advise my Republican friends leading this effort to do a lot more listening and not jumping to unfounded conclusions. We have to be careful about the kinds of questions that are raised because our adversaries and opponents are watching. We have to be very careful because our national security is at risk,” said Carson in an interview with CNN after the hearing.

Two senators introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that creates a review board who would be in charge of declassifying U-F-O-related records.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby didn’t speak specifically to the claims, but said the administration takes reports of sightings seriously as it’s a national security issue.