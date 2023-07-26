Kendall & Casey Give Shreve a Chance to Get Out of Hot Water

Indianapolis Mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve sparked outrage from conservative voters when he announced that he supports stricter gun control and would lobby the Indiana General Assembly for an assault weapon ban, ending permitless carry and raising the legal age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old in Indianapolis.

Kendall & Casey gave Shreve a chance to redeem himself and win back some of his voter base by having him on the show today.

One of the questions they asked Shreve was how he plans to work with Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears to keep repeat offenders incarcerated.

“I’ll take an honest run at trying to reason with him and get on the same page,” said Shreve.

“Do we truly not want Indianapolis to be a better, safer, livable city? It’s hard to imagine that we are that far apart in that view. But he’s got to do the job he was elected to do.”

Shreve was also asked what his message was for those that he angered and alienated.

“Don’t write me off. Don’t tune me out. Keep listening. Keep pushing. Keep challenging my assumptions, and my thinking and my policy,” Shreve responded.

“I’ve got thirteen weeks to continue to articulate and make this case and please stay with me as I head down this course because I want to make this city that we share better than it has been under a Joe Hogsett administration.”

You can listen to the full interview here: